Mike van der B. (19) was involved in the group abuse of a man at Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena station on May 5. He wanted to stand up for his friend, who was allegedly kissed on the mouth unintentionally, and was given a three-month conditional prison sentence for this. “I should have controlled myself.”
Tahrim Ramdjan, Sterre Martian
Latest update:
6:55 PM
