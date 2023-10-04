The Ukrainian counteroffensive turns four months old this Wednesday with advances south of the Russian bastion of Bakhmut, in Donetsk, and the southeastern region of Zaporizhiaand landing attempts on the Crimean peninsula, while Russia insists that Ukrainian actions are doomed to failure.

“The counteroffensive continues, we do everything possible, step by step, to repel the enemy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared this Wednesday. in an interview on the Italian channel Sky TG24.

The president recognized the main challenges of the counteroffensive: the minefields planted by the Russians and the shortage of anti-aircraft defense systems and projectiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

In the face of winter, he appealed not to lose momentum on the battlefield when the atmospheric situation worsens.which will represent “a challenge for the military and the population” of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces “continue their offensive operations in the direction of Melitopol and achieve partial successes west of Robotine, in the Zaporizhia region.”The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported this Wednesday in a war report.

According to the spokesman for the Tavria group of the Ukrainian Army, Oleksandr Shtupun, stated on television: In this area the Ukrainian military advanced “between 100 and 600 meters.”

kyiv also reported having had “partial successes” in the vicinity of Klishchivka and Andrivka, towns located south of Bakhmut.

Photo: ALISA YAKUBOVYCH/ EFE

“We inflicted losses on the occupiers in personnel and equipment, we continued to consolidate the positions we had achieved and exhausted the enemy“said the General Staff.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, downplayed the Ukrainian advances and stated that its troops had repelled attacks in several sectors of the front.particularly in Andrivka and Limán, in Donetsk, and in Priyutne, in Zaporizhzhia, causing serious losses in troops and combat machines to the Ukrainian forces.

Denis Pushilin, the leader imposed by Russia in Donetsk, told Russian television that the Russian Army “expanded the gray zone on the Andrivka front.” “Our units managed to improve their positions” in this sector of the front, he stated.

Crimea remains kyiv’s main objective: Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) published a video that would show its special forces landing on that peninsulaannexed by Russia, where they opened fire on Russian forces.

Crimea after an attack.

“The Stugna and Bratsvo special forces, which are part of the GUR Timur special unit, landed in Crimea and inflicted damage on the occupants by opening fire,” said the GUR, which acknowledged several casualties in the Ukrainian ranks.



The video shows at least five Ukrainian boats advancing at night until they reach the shore, where some of the soldiers get off the boats to continue advancing on foot. The video later shows soldiers proclaiming that “Crimea will be Ukraine” with a Ukrainian flag in their hands.

For its part, Russia claimed to have prevented the disembarkation of a group of Ukrainian sabotage that was heading towards Cape Tarjankut, at the western end of the peninsula.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) published the video of a Ukrainian soldier allegedly detained during the operation, according to which, the mission of the group, made up of 16 people aboard a speedboat and three jet skis, was to set foot on land in Crimea and record a video with a Ukrainian flag.

Meanwhile, the head of the press center of the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command, Natalia Gumeniuk, He stated this Wednesday that Ukraine has managed to push back Russian naval forces from the western part of the Black Sea.

“Currently, ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation do not sail towards the territorial waters of Ukraine,” he said, asserting that Russian vessels “they do not dare to approach Cape Tarjankut” for fear of increasing attacks with Ukrainian drones and missiles.

British military intelligence had stated the day before that the Russian Navy is transferring “its activities” to the port of Novorossiyskdue to the risk of attacks against its troops at the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol.

EFE