The streets of Iran have been rocked by strong protests since September 2022, after the death of the young Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini was made public, attributed to mistreatment by the “morality police”. Men and women from various sectors of society have risen up against the theocratic regime of the ayatollahs, which has responded with strong repression that has already left around 500 civilians dead.

Four months have passed since the death of a young Iranian woman of Kurdish origin, Mahsa Amini, who was in the custody of the “morality police” before dying in Tehran’s Kasra Hospital. Amini was arrested in the Iranian capital days before, on September 13, for the “inappropriate use” of the hijab or Islamic headscarf.

Iran has had various forms of “morality police” since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but the Gasht-e Ershad is currently the main agency tasked with enforcing the Islamic code of conduct in public. However, this police body does not have the power to prosecute or convict and the detentions generally last a few days or even hours.

Mahsa Amini’s death sparked outrage among the Iranian people and especially among women. The female population has restricted various rights in the theocratic country. For example, women cannot access a passport without the authorization of their husband or father. Abortion is punishable by imprisonment or flogging as well as extramarital sexual relations. And in most cases of rape, the courts rule against the women for considering the sexual act as consensual.

The portrait of Mahsa Amini at protests in Istanbul, Turkey on September 20, 2022 AFP – OZAN KOSE

Amini’s death brought together the exhaustion of several years of repression of the Iranian people. The “morality police” became the symbol of the Islamic autocracy of the ayatollahs’ regime. Therefore, the Gasht-e Ershad patrols became one of the main targets of the protesters’ attack.

However, the Iranian regime excuses itself from responsibility for Amini’s death. There are two versions of the death of the 22-year-old. For one thing, the Legal Medical Organization of Iran, which describes itself as independent but is part of the country’s judiciary, said in a report that an “underlying illness” related to a surgery she had when she was 8 years old was the cause of death; and therefore, the morality police could not be held responsible.

Version that contrasts with the testimony of Amini’s family. According to them, the police beat Amini in the patrol car on the way to the detention center and they rely on witnesses who saw it happen. Amini’s father told an Iranian media outlet that he was not allowed to see her daughter in the hospital, but that he reportedly got to see parts of her body violated by her. The family maintains that the young woman’s death was caused by a skull fracture from strong blows to the head.

Both versions agree that Mahsa Amini spent two days in a coma before dying.

Iranians come out to protest despite state crackdown

In various cities across the country, thousands of Iranians responded in the streets to the death of Masha Amini. Through demonstrations and sit-ins they demand justice and hold the Iranian state responsible for the death of Amini and previous cases of violence against the population by the morality police.

The protests that began in September 2022 have been the most important since 2019, when the increase in the price of one of the basic economic goods in this region, gasoline, activated the fury. But the popular uprising over the death of Mahsa Amini is different. This time various sectors of society came together to demonstrate. Truckers and transporters called a national strike at the end of last year. And in an unusual event, harangues were heard in the Iranian streets demanding the overthrow of Ayotola Ali Khamenini, Iran’s highest authority.

Likewise, Iranian women both in Iran and in different countries cut off locks of their hair and uncovered their faces in protest.

FILE – A man on a bicycle passes a protest mural honoring Mahsa Amini in Paris, France, in October 2022. (AP/Francois Mori, File) © Francois Mori, AP

Citizen participation and state repression have already broken records. Human Rights Activists in Iran, a local organization founded by lawyers that defends human rights in the country, reports the death of at least 479 people during the four-month-old demonstrations. As of November 14, 2022, human rights groups were investigating the reported deaths of at least 341 protesters, including 52 children.

Human Rights Watch, for its part, has denounced the use of shotguns, assault rifles, and pistols by security forces against protesters, in mostly peaceful and often crowded environments.

“With massive repression, unfree elections, and apparent corruption and mismanagement, Iran’s autocracy rules with all that’s left: brute force,” said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch.

In terms of arrests, Iranian authorities have arrested more than 15,000 protesters, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran. Thousands of them are in overcrowded prisons and deprived of their due process rights. Among them are hundreds of human rights defenders, activists, journalists and lawyers detained for their support of the protests. Authorities also confiscated passports and travel bans for dozens of public figures, including actors and athletes.

One of the activists recently imprisoned is Narges Mohammadi. A Tehran court sentenced her to 6 years in prison for “gathering and collusion to act against national security”, and an additional 2 years in prison and 74 lashes for “acting against national security and disturbing public order”. The summary trial was held behind closed doors and access to a lawyer was denied.

Human rights organizations have denounced that during the arrests there has been ill-treatment and even sexual harassment against women.

Protesters sentenced to death

During these 4 months, for their participation in the demonstrations, Iran has sentenced 16 people to death, while four have already been executed.

Most of them were young and were indicted on charges of “moharebeh” (fighting “war against God”) under Iran’s Islamic sharia law.

According to Amnesty International, more than 20 people are under sentence of death in Iran. © France 24

The soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani, who only days before his capture played with the Iranian team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was sentenced to 26 years in prison after allegedly being accused of having attacked three security officials during the protests in his country. The young man, for whom many feared he would be sentenced to death, was finally sentenced to 16 years in prison, since he will be able to pay several simultaneous sentences, which would reduce his sentence by ten years, which can still be appealed.

Response from the international community

Following the protests, the United States and the European Union have responded to state repression in Iran. Washington and Brussels have sanctioned various Iranian authorities and entities for serious human rights violations.

However, the US Treasury Department issued a blanket license, updating and expanding existing exemptions under US sanctions that would make it easier for technology companies to provide additional services that can help ensure secure communications for Iranian users. This in response to the suspension of mobile and Internet connections to quell protest movements.

On September 30, at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, Chile issued a joint statement on behalf of several countries urging Iran to carry out prompt, exhaustive, independent, impartial, and transparent investigations into the death of Mahsa Amini and to refrain from the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters.

The UN also held a special session in November discussing the use of excessive and lethal force by the Iranian authorities against protesters. In turn, the General Assembly of this body adopted a resolution condemning the human rights abuses by Iran.

With Reuters and local media