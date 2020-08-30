Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in Latin America, both from a health, economic and social point of view. With 6.5 million cases diagnosed (and five of its countries among the ten with the highest levels in the world), a projected fall in GDP of more than 9% by 2020 and more than 160 million children and young people affected by the closure Of schools and universities, the region is among the hardest hit on multiple fronts simultaneously. It is to be expected that this accumulation of negative shocks will translate into an increase in inequality and poverty. What order of magnitude are we talking about? Which income group is being most affected? To what extent have mitigation measures been able to contain the impact?

Keep reading