The last appeal of the mother of the missing child four months ago in Florence concerns the possibility that the little girl never strayed too far from the abandoned hotel. Kata could be in the buildings near the former Astor hotel, hidden since June 10th, when all traces of her were lost. Her family does not lose hope of finding her still alive.

Four months after Kata’s disappearance, after interrogations, reports, searches, testimonies and tests, there is still no trace of the little girl. Katherine Alvarez, the girl’s mother of Peruvian origins, launched an appeal together with her husband Miguel.

I haven’t heard from my daughter for four months. The investigators are not only looking for her in the former Astor building, but also in the nearby buildings. Anyone who lived in the occupied hotel knows what happened that day. Who knows, speak up. So far not enough has been done to look for it. We have provided various indications, even after the inspection in the former hotel a few weeks ago, we have reported people who may know, but we still do not know the developments of the investigations.

The family is assisted by lawyers Filippo Zanasi and Sharon Matteoni. As well as two consultants, the former Ris general Luciano Garofano and the criminologist Stefania Santorini. Her hope is to find her alive. The mother asks that the spotlight not be turned off on the case.

After four months we don’t know where Kata ended up. We don’t want this story to end like that of poor Denise, the Prosecutor’s Office follows every lead: from kidnapping for the purpose of organ trafficking to mistaken identity, but provides answers to her parents.

I’m sure those who lived in the former hotel know and don’t want to talk. It is impossible that no one saw who kidnapped my daughter: she disappeared shortly after 3pm.

These are the words of the woman who is convinced that the little girl was taken to the back of the structure and taken out of the garages in via Monteverdi.