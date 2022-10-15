Four mobilized from the Krasnoyarsk Territory died during a special operation in Ukraine

Four residents of the Krasnoyarsk Territory from the Minusinsk District, called up for partial mobilization, died during a special operation in Ukraine, reported local newspaper “Power of Labor”.

Three dead mobilized – from Minusinsk, another – from the village of Zeleny Bor, the newspaper notes.

Portal “View Info” addsthat they were 23, 27, 35 and 40 years old. They were called up on September 26, after which they went to Omsk for training, and a week later – to the special operation zone. According to the portal, which became known from relatives, the Russians died in the Kherson region on October 5 and 7. Other circumstances of death were not disclosed.

On October 14, it became known about the death of three more mobilized from the Krasnoyarsk Territory during the SVO. The information was confirmed in the military commissariat of the Boguchansky district and the administration of the city of Kodinsk. The reservists died on October 8, ten days after mobilization.