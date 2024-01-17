Russian Defense Ministry: four missiles from the Vampire MLRS and two drones were shot down over the Belgorod region

In the sky over the Belgorod region, four missiles from the Czech multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) RM-70 Vampire were shot down and two Ukrainian drones were hit. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this in Telegram-channel.

The department clarified that the air targets were hit by air defense systems.

The downing of missiles and drones in the Russian border region is the second attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) overnight on Wednesday, January 17.

The first time Ukraine attacked Belgorod and its environs was around two o’clock in the morning – then Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that air defense systems had shot down seven aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. As the Ministry of Defense clarified, seven more missiles from the Vilkha MLRS were shot down. As a result of the attack, no one was injured; the glazing in the residential building was damaged; as a result of the attack, an outbuilding caught fire. In one of the settlements the electricity was cut off.