LONDON (dpa-AFX) – In Great Britain, more than four million people have now received a vaccination against the coronavirus. Health Minister Matt Hancock said in London on Monday that vaccinations are twice as high as in any other country in Europe. More than half of those over 80 and half of nursing home residents have already received a dose. “We know every shot counts,” said Hancock. However, during a visit to the vaccine manufacturer Astrazeenca, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that the country was still in a “rather sticky” position.

Johnson announced that the corona measures would only be slowly lifted. “You can’t just open up with a ‘sesame, open yourself’, not with a big bang,” said the head of government. The decisions to lift the far-reaching exit and travel restrictions as well as school closings will be made dependent on the progress of mass vaccination. The government wants to vaccinate all risk groups such as the elderly, nursing home residents and particularly vulnerable nursing staff by mid-February, around 15 million people. An inventory could take place in mid-February.

Minister Hancock stressed that nationwide the pressure on the health system was high. 37,400 corona patients are currently being treated in hospitals, more than ever before. “Someone gets rushed to a clinic every 30 seconds,” said Hancock. On Monday, the government reported 37,535 new infections and 599 deaths, each slightly less than the last time ./bvi/DP/stk