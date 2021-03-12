The Community will invest 4 million euros to improve wastewater treatment at the San Javier Treatment Plant and build a new storm tank that will allow the municipality to quadruple the wastewater storage capacity. A) Yes, will go from the current 10,000 cubic meters to 44,000, with the consequent increase in the volume of treated water.

Specifically, the new flow lamination tank has a budget of two million euros, to which are added 1.9 to expand tertiary and quaternary treatment, and improve the pre-treatment of wastewater. The start of the contracting of the works is scheduled for the month of May, with an execution period of six months.

The Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, stressed that “this measure will help protect the Mar Menor against episodes of heavy rains, as it will allow the accumulation of a volume four times higher than the water that is collected in the sanitation systems for, later, to be regenerated and made available to the irrigators of the area ”.

The works of the new storage basin consist of increasing the current storage basin to 22,000 cubic meters, by means of a 2-meter high reinforced concrete perimeter wall, and the construction of a new basin of a similar typology together to the existing one, with another 22,000 cubic meters of additional capacity.

The project includes a new pumping system for filling the basins consisting of a double reinforced concrete manhole with three submersible centrifugal pumps of 75 kW nominal power capable of raising a flow of 1,933 m3 / h at a height of 10.70 m each and equipped with of an automatic cleaning spillway screen with a 6 mm clearance, as well as the necessary electrical and control installations.

Along with this, the planned improvements in the treatments include the expansion of the disinfection capacity of the Edar by installing a new medium pressure ultraviolet dosing system in the pipeline, complying with the disinfection requirements of the new European reuse regulations. . Similarly, it is intended to build a sodium hypochlorite dosing system to have an alternative disinfection system to ultraviolet light and the filtration phase of the existing installation will be improved by replacing the current false bottoms of the sand filters with prefabricated systems. .