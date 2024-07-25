Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/25/2024 – 20:45

Four militiamen were killed in a joint operation by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Department for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Investigations (Draco-IE) of the Civil Police of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The incident occurred on the old Rio-São Paulo highway (BR-465), near Nova Iguaçu. Civil police officers who were monitoring the criminals were on duty when they located the targets and requested support from the PRF to approach them.

Related news:

Draco’s information indicated that the militiamen were in two cars traveling along BR-465. Federal highway police teams were immediately able to locate the vehicles, which fled in opposite directions. The criminals in one of the cars fired shots at the PRF vehicle and a confrontation ensued.

Dead

Four militiamen who were in a vehicle were injured and taken to Pedro II Hospital in Santa Cruz, in the west zone of Rio, but arrived dead. Four rifles, a large quantity of ammunition and bulletproof vests were seized from them.

Four rifles, 16 magazines and 392 rounds of ammunition were seized from the car. Six cell phones, five ballistic plates, three tactical covers, two balaclavas, three vehicle keys and a pair of boots were also seized from the stolen vehicle.

According to investigations, the vehicles used by the criminals were stolen in Rio. Efforts are ongoing to identify and locate the people who were in the other vehicle. The names of the deceased have not been released.