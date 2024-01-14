Four people died last night trying to irregularly cross the English Channel to arrive in the UK from France, and another migrant was found in serious condition and taken to a hospital.

The events took place during the night from Saturday to Sunday, according to the newspaper The voice of the northin the area of ​​the town of Wimereux.

The four deceased were part of a group of several dozen people who intended to get on a boat to leave in the middle of strong waves and with an outside temperature of four degrees and the water at ten degrees.

Emergency teams deployed a rescue operation that managed to rescue 72 people, including of whom there were ten children.

Four lifeless bodies were also found, which the head of the rescue operation, Nicolas Leclet, told La voix du nord, are young adults of Syrian or Iraqi nationality.

Another person who was found in cardiorespiratory arrest could be resuscitated and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

According to British data, in 2023 they reached those shores by boat, making the dangerous journey across the English Channel.29,437 migrants; 36% less than the record of 45,774 that crossed the previous year.

