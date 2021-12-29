The International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS) announced the ideal eleven of the Concacaf area during 2021. Surprisingly, the Mexican National Team was the team that contributed the most players to the list, this despite its terrible year in sports. El Tri had more players in the lineup than the United States and Canada, teams that definitely performed better in this period.
According to the IFFHS analysis, Guillermo Ochoa, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera and Hirving Lozano were the best in their position at the confederation level during 2021. The Stars and Stripes team contributed three elements: Brenden Aaronson, Weston McKennie and Miles Robinson . Canada also had three players on the roster: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. Finally, the ideal XI was completed by the Jamaican Alvas Powell.
The title of coach of the year in the area went to Mexican Javier Aguirre for his work with Rayados de Monterrey. ‘El Vasco’ could not get the Albiazules to contest the final stages of the MX League in the Guardianes 2021 tournament or the Grita México 2021 tournament, however, he lifted the Concacaf Champions League title with his squad. This surely was one of the factors that were considered to be named with this distinction.
During 2021, the United States won the Nations League, the 2021 Gold Cup and is in second place in the tie for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, behind Canada. The Mexican National Team, for its part, came in second place in both competitions and is in third place in the tie.
