In Indonesia, a four-meter python attacked a woman and swallowed her up to the shoulders

A python attacked a 74-year-old woman in Indonesia. This is about reports CBS News.

An elderly woman named Maga disappeared on Wednesday, August 14. Relatives began searching and eventually found a body with bite marks on the head and legs. A four-meter snake was lying nearby.

Eyewitnesses claim that the python swallowed the body up to the shoulders, but failed and regurgitated the prey. It did not have time to make a second attempt: local residents beat it to death.

Since June, there have been three fatal python attacks on people in Indonesia.

Indonesia is home to reticulated pythons, which are considered the largest snakes in the world. They can grow to over seven meters in length. The snakes ambush their prey by coiling around it and squeezing it until it stops breathing, and then swallowing it whole.

