The rains reminded us that Mexico City lives on the ghost of a lake and that the ghost often makes itself present. The flooded streets replicated the current of the rivers and even a car ended up on top of a fence after being swept away by the water. Calm was expected after the storm, but according to forecasts, the rain will not let up in the coming weeks and will affect almost the entire country due to several meteorological systems that interact: the Mexican monsoon, the Madden-Julian oscillation, tropical waves and a cold front.

According to José Martín Cortés, a graduate in Atmospheric Sciences and operational meteorologist, in addition to the rains of the last few days, a new rainy season is expected to begin on Monday, July 22. The heaviest rains will be concentrated in the western, central and southeastern states of the country, including Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Yucatán, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas. In addition, some northern regions, such as Nuevo León and Coahuila, could also experience significant rainfall due to a cold front.

Unlike the recent rains, the forecast also includes the possibility of hail in mountainous and urban areas, especially in the center of the country, where thunderstorms can produce ice precipitation due to high atmospheric instability.

The Mexican monsoon and its impact

The Mexican monsoon, a seasonal phenomenon characterized by increased cloud production that primarily affects the Sierra Madre Occidental region, will continue to be present, bringing significant rainfall to states such as Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco and part of Zacatecas. The monsoon has been particularly active since late June, generating significant rainfall, although not enough to completely mitigate the drought in some areas. According to Martín Cortés, “due to the developing La Niña phenomenon, the monsoon is generally less active, and not all of the Sierra Madre has reported rainfall.”

Tropical waves eleven and twelve

Tropical wave number eleven is moving away from the center towards the west and affecting areas such as the Valley of Mexico and Jalisco with very heavy rains. Meanwhile, tropical wave number twelve is entering the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing with it rains and storms. Wave twelve is expected to be very active during the weekend, which will generate significant rainfall as it moves towards the Valley of Mexico. It is also being monitored by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) for possible cyclonic formation, although there is only a 20% probability.

The Madden-Julian Oscillation

Another phenomenon that will play a decisive role in the weather next week is the Madden-Julian Oscillation. This is an atmospheric wave that moves along the tropics and takes between 30 and 60 days to go around the planet. The oscillation has two phases: the convective and the suppressive phase. The convective phase is associated with an increase in storm activity and precipitation.

The Madden-Julian Oscillation is moving across the Pacific Ocean toward Mexico, which will further increase atmospheric instability. By interacting with other weather systems such as tropical waves and cold fronts, it will enhance the storms that are already forming, creating conditions for intense and prolonged rainfall.

A cold front in summer

Although it may not seem like it, cold fronts are common in summer. A cold front will reach the northeast of the country in the following days, with the possibility of affecting areas between Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. Although it does not generate typical winter conditions, this cold front contributes to atmospheric instability and produces more rain, hail and storms in the region where it settles.

The combination of these meteorological phenomena suggests weeks of rain for a large part of the Mexican territory. José Martín warns that the population must prepare for the effects of these precipitations, which, although they are beneficial for recharging dams and revitalizing ecosystems, can also cause landslides in rural areas or flooding in urban areas, where garbage tends to block drains that do not allow the excess flow of water and cause overflows such as those recently experienced in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

