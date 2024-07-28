Home page World

Press Split

A dispute between four men escalated in Berlin. (Symbolic image) © Carsten Rehder/dpa

Late in the evening, an argument escalates in Berlin. Four men are taken to hospital.

Berlin – Four men were seriously injured in an argument near Berlin’s main train station this evening. A knife was also involved in the altercation, police said.

The men clashed on the Gustav Heinemann Bridge in Mitte. The argument then escalated. The men were treated on site by emergency doctors and then taken to hospital. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The Gustav Heinemann Bridge connects the train station with the government district with the Chancellery and Bundestag. dpa