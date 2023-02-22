Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12:59 p.m.



The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested four men this Wednesday morning for allegedly being related to a sexual assault on a woman inside a home in Sitges (Barcelona).

Sources close to the events have explained that one of them “would be the perpetrator of the sexual assault and the other three were detained for not having prevented it.”

The same victim, about 30 years old, was the one who alerted of the sexual assault through the 112 emergency telephone number, and the Mossos d’Esquadra have opened an investigation to clarify the facts.