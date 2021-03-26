A criminal case was opened over the explosion of a gas cylinder in a private house in New Moscow, as a result of which a child and four men were injured. This was announced on Saturday, March 27 at the Main Investigation Department. SC in Moscow.

The case was initiated under paragraph 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the infliction of grievous bodily harm by negligence”).

According to investigators, gas cotton occurred on the evening of Friday, March 26, in the settlement of Moskovsky, as a result of which the roof of an apartment building collapsed.

It is noted that all the victims were hospitalized. Investigators and forensic experts, together with rescue services, continue to work on the scene.

According to the press service GU EMERCOM in Moscow, in the settlement of Moskovsky, in a private house under construction at number 20 on Rodnikovaya Street, a cylinder gas detonated, as a result of which a collapse occurred.

As specifies REN TV, in the collapse of the townhouse, four citizens of Turkey were injured. According to the TV channel, there were four people under the rubble, one of them had his leg pinned with slabs as a result of the collapse.

On March 22, two people were injured in a gas explosion in Balashikha near Moscow.