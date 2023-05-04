A jury found four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia, including its president, Enrique Tarrio, guilty of seditious conspiracy to keep Donald Trump in power. For their part in the attack on the Capitol, they face more than 50 years in prison each.

“They saw themselves as Trump’s army,” said the prosecutor in the case, Conor Mulroe. And as defenders of the “lies” of the former president, they conspired, according to the verdict, to prevent his eviction from the White House after his defeat in the November 2020 elections, which Joe Biden won. The key battle in that “total war” was fought on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters gathered in Washington for a rally called by him and ended up leading an insurrection to prevent the process of certification by the Congress of the legitimate victory of the Democrats at the polls.

The trial began in January, and has lasted for 15 weeks in the federal district court of Washington, in whose rooms all the processes (with more than a thousand defendants) of the “most important case in which there has been The Department of Justice embarked on its story,” in the description of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The verdict represents a triumph for the Department that Garland directs, which has committed all its resources to demonstrate the link between the Proud Boys (Proud Boys, in Spanish) and Trump. For this, the video in which Trump gave an order to the Proud Boys during an electoral debate with Biden was crucial. “Back off and stand by,” he told them.

In addition to Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, Joe Biggs, who tweeted “this is war” after learning of Biden’s electoral victory, and Nic Pezzola, who is remembered for repeated images of something like this, sat on the bench. like a million times; They show him at 2:12 p.m. on January 6 breaking one of the Capitol windows with the shield taken from a policeman. Pezzola was the first to desecrate Congress and the only one of the five who has escaped the charge of seditious conspiracy: the jury has not been able to prove this serious crime in his case. Following the attack, Nordean wrote on his social media: “Fuck you Trump, you’ve left us stranded, bleeding on the battlefield.”

All of them were also being tried for assault on authority and for vandalizing federal property. The jury, which deliberated for seven days, found them guilty of 31 of the 46 charges against them. In four of them, they were found not guilty. To resolve on the remaining 11, its members will give themselves more time, so the verdict known this Thursday is partial.

See also International Criminal Court to investigate Ukraine's war crimes

encrypted messages

In addition to the Trump video, the government assembled its argument based on a set of messages that the Proud Boys exchanged privately in chat encrypted or posted on social media before, during, and after January 6. Among other things, they are seen celebrating the message of support sent by Trump. The set of messages exudes a mixture, irrigated by the abuse of alcohol, of machismo, misogyny and homophobia.

“If Biden steals this election, (the Proud Boys) will be political prisoners,” Tarrio posted on November 16, 2020 on his social media. We will not go in silence […]I promise”.

Seditious conspiracy is a crime that is not used lightly in the United States. It was designed during the Civil War, to persecute the rebels of the Confederation. It is considered difficult to prove. The Proud Boys also faced other serious charges.

The defense has tried to prove that there was no conspiracy; nor a plan by the Proud Boys to attack the Capitol. Also, that they were always dedicated to the mission that inspired their foundation: coming together as a bunch of violent men, getting drunk “and beating up the members of Antifa when they provoked them,” according to one of the defense lawyers.

Nicholas Smith, Nordean’s attorney, said during his closing arguments that prosecutors built their case on “misdirection and innuendo.” And that the reproduction over and over again in court of the famous Trump video only sought to manipulate the members of the jury. “Does that recording prove any conspiracy on the part of the men here?” Smith asked without waiting for an answer. “We all know not.”

It is not the first time that participants in the events of January 6 have been sentenced for “seditious conspiracy.” Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers militia, was found guilty of that crime in November, along with five of his henchmen. Seven months after hearing the verdict, he is still waiting for his sentence: he could face up to 60 years in prison. His case is, however, exceptional: the average sentence of the trials that have been resolved so far with prison sentences is 60 days.

Rhodes, like Tarrio, was not in Washington on the most fateful day of recent American democracy. He followed the attack on television from a Baltimore hotel: police had banned him from setting foot in the capital that day, following an arrest in the city for burning a church’s anti-racist Black Lives Matter banner. Both leaders, who are accused of orchestrating the attack from a distance, met on January 5 in a parking lot near the Capitol.

