After twelve hours of deliberation, the jury found the four men guilty of sedition and conspiracy. In an earlier trial at the end of November, the leader of the militia, Stewart Rhodes, was also found guilty of the same charge. The court will make a decision at a later stage on the sentence, which can run up to 20 years in prison.

The conviction is a major victory for the US Justice Department, which also charged former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and four associates with sedition. That process began earlier this month in Washington and is expected to continue for several weeks.

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol as members of Congress inside ratified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory as the new president.

In the two years of the investigation, more than 950 participants in the storming have been arrested and nearly 200 sentenced to prison.

