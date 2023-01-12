Celaya, Gto.- were killed shot the four members of a family; two men and two women, subdivision Real del Surin the municipality of celaya night this wednesday.

It was around 8:30 at night. when several calls to the 911 Emergency system reported the facts and asked for help.

In addition, also in citizen groups on social networks, information circulated about a shooting attack inside a house located on Rambután street of the Real del Sur subdivision.

When the police arrived at the designated place were oriented by neighbors on the house where the murdered people lay.

That was how it was confirmed death of two men and two womenmembers of a family, who were shot dead inside their home by heavily armed people.

Witness accounts indicated that the killers simply they arrived, entered to the property Y shot against the inhabitants and then withdraw from the place.

Security institutions mounted an operation in the vicinity of the attack, however there were no people arrested for committing this multi-homicide.

Finally, the entire area was processed to gather evidence that contributes to the investigation that authorities will be doing in this regard.

ANDl Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) He moved to the area to take charge of the removal of the four bodies and transfer them to his facilities for the practice of the law necropsy.