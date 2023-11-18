After Wednesday, the campaign for the House of Representatives elections will be over. In the editorial office in The Hague we saw six important files that the new House of Representatives will soon have to make decisions about.
In previous episodes we discussed housing and social security. This time: the teacher shortage with Patricia Veldhuis, the European Union with Clara van de Wiel, healthcare with Oscar Vermeer and migration with Wafa Al Ali.
What can be done about the housing crisis?
The election buzzword dissected
