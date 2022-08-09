A few hours ago the owner of the company Goal, Mark Zuckerbergannounced some interesting news for the most used message platform today, WhatsApp. These aim to keep conversations as private as possible, even when compared to chats people might have in real life.

The first is one of the most requested, and allows you to leave a group on the platform without notifying all its members, only the administrator in question. The second asks us who can see the last hour of our connection on the platform, previously it could be done in general, now they are specific users.

As a third function, there is the possibility of not allowing screenshots of messages that can only be played once, thus being the common storage path for this provisional content. Last but not least, users will have more time to delete messages they didn’t want to send to their contacts, a margin expanded to two days.

Regarding this last function, it is worth mentioning that the message must be deleted before the contact reads it, otherwise there will be no way for them to read it by accident. Without a doubt, it will be the most requested by users. These four additions will be coming periodically to the service to later have the update worldwide.

Via: Facebook