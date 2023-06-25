Busy early morning in La Manga for one or several loggerhead turtles that have tried to nest on three beaches. Technicians from the Ministry of the Environment have analyzed the traces left by at least four laying attempts on the sands of Vieja Sirena, Entremares and Las Amoladeras (two in the latter cove), but in no case have eggs been found. These are the first loggerhead turtle (‘Caretta caretta’) spawning attempts on the coasts of the Region of Murcia this summer.

The points where the turtles removed the sand were marked out last night, and have been kept under surveillance by the personnel of the beach cleaning service of the Cartagena City Council until the arrival of the environmental agents; On the morning of this Sunday, the veterinarians of the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Center have reviewed the possible nests, from north to south, ending in Las Amoladeras, where nesting seemed more likely, which ultimately did not occur.

Search for eggs in the sand.



One of the turtles sighted this morning is ‘Merche’, a specimen that was marked on the 16th with a satellite signal transmitter by technicians from the Polytechnic of Valencia and the University of Valencia in Cala Capitán (Orihuela), where tried to nest without success, the regional government informs LA VERDAD. This same turtle later tried to spawn on Los Locos beach (Torrevieja), on Friday the 23rd, but a group of onlookers prevented it by shining flashlights on it and even touching it.

“On this occasion, the work of the beach cleaning team of the Cartagena City Council has been key since it activated and correctly followed the protocol established by the Autonomous Community,” says the Ministry of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, which remember that “we are in the nesting season for sea turtles and that in the next few days there could be new nesting attempts”, so it is important to follow the following recommendations:

1. If we come across a turtle on the beach, we must always maintain a safety distance of at least 20 meters, not stand in its field of vision or dazzle it with flashlights.

2. We will notify 112 as soon as possible to report their location.

3. If we find turtle tracks on the beach, it is important not to touch them and call 112. There may be eggs under the sand that need to be protected until they hatch.



Another of the possible nests, already marked out at dawn.



To date, three loggerhead turtle nests have been identified in the Region of Murcia: in Calblanque (2019), La Manga (2020) and Calnegre (2020).