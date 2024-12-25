In Spain, we know that in the world of makeup, every detail counts. A good ‘makeup’ highlights our features and is even capable of transforming our appearance. For this reason, we spend hours and hours on social networks listening to tricks from experts that help us hide the signs of aging. But be careful, there is a superperfect makeup trick which, perhaps, you have never heard of and which will help us show off a neat, fresh and healthy image: choose the suitable lipstick color so that teeth appear whiter.

We all like to have a smile that is as beautiful and radiant as possible, and the right shade of lipstick can work wonders thanks to colorimetry and the way certain pigments interact with white of the teeth. Although other ‘minitips’ that also enhance a white smile are, for example, outline your lips before applying lipstick, as this helps to better define the shape and create a more polished appearance. Or it is also advisable to use lipsticks with a matte or satin finish, avoiding excessive shine that could highlight stains or imperfections on the teeth.

But what will really make the difference is the color of lipstick we decide to apply, so We will show you four that are the most effective and so you can choose between the one you like the most, feels best on you and combines perfectly with your skin tone.

Intense red with blue undertone

The classic red lipstick never goes out of style, but to achieve a whiter teeth effect, it is important to make sureand that it has a blue undertone, that is, a shade of red that has a cool undertone, making the color look more intense and slightly pink. This is because he blue neutralizes the yellow undertones of the teeth, making them look whiter. So it is convenient avoid orange reds, which tend to highlight any yellowish tone. Plus, reds with cool undertones work well on almost all skin tones.

Plum, wine or burgundy

The quintessential tone of winter 2024-25, burgundy, is also perfect for creating contrast with the teeth; but so are its chromatic companions, such as plum and wine. These deep colors They make the white of the tooth enamel automatically stand out, giving a brighter visual effect. In addition, these tones are ideal for special occasions and evening events, as they help us convey a powerful and confident image.

Cold pink or fuchsia

Pink lipsticks with cool undertones, especially fuchsia ones, also work wonderfully. Its bluish tones neutralize the yellow of the teeth and, furthermore, they are perfect for giving a youthful and fun touch to your makeup. Furthermore, if we opt for a cold pink in a matte or satin finish we will give the makeup a very subtle and delicate feminine touch.

soft purples

If you prefer a more discreet but at the same time flattering look, the shades soft purples like mauve or lavender They are an excellent option. These cool colors create a subtle contrast with the white of the teeth, making them appear brighter without being too flashy or resulting in too busy makeup. If not, rather, they give way to naturalness.





