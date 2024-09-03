Due to a growing advancement of autonomous vehicles (AV) in the United States, transportation engineers at North Carolina State University proposed a new signal to add to the country’s classic traffic light system: the white light.

This system would not replace the historical control signals, composed of green, red and yellow lights. Insteadwould be activated in the presence of several smart cars to improve traffic flow, shorten travel time at intersections and reduce fuel consumption.

White light: the keys to understanding this initiative

1. The white phase is activated in the presence of AV

According to what is proposed in the article White phase intersection control using distributed coordination: A mobile controller paradigm in a mixed traffic flowpublished by the magazine IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems, The white light would be activated in the presence of a large number of autonomous cars driving on the same avenueWhen these vehicles cross paths, the new signal will allow them to coordinate their movements and facilitate the flow of traffic.

On the other hand, if the streets have a High presence of vehicles driven by people, the initial pattern is maintained green light to move forward, yellow light to anticipate the change and red light to stop.

A new light would be added to the classic traffic control system. Photo:Nestor Gomez Share

2. If the white light is activated, you must follow the vehicle in front

The white phase is proposed as an alert for people, so they know that They are sharing the road with autonomous vehicles and must copy their movementsIf the AV in front of the driver stops, so do they. The same will happen if it moves forward.

3. The objectives and operation of this proposal

According to the tests carried out, Smart car activates white signal on traffic light wirelesslyTransport engineers said the system eases the transition and prevents collisions between autonomous and human-driven vehicles. It also reduces fuel consumption by requiring fewer stops.