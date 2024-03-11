The Los Angeles Police arrested four people of Chilean nationality, who were related to a series of robberies to residences in East Hollywood. It is suspected that the alleged criminals would also be responsible for crimes in Ventura and San Diego counties. Given the accusations, they could be deported.

Three men and a minor were arrested by the Los Angeles Police, California, a few days ago, according to the institution. The suspects are linked to the robbery of luxury homes in Pacific Palisadesas part of a criminal tour that took them through several counties.

During the arrest of the suspects, one tried to flee, trying to change clothes during the chase that took place on February 29, which caused him to throw his phone on the floor. However, the officers caught up with him. When searching the suspects' vehicle, Investigators found several tools that linked the criminals to the East Hollywood robberies.

The Los Angeles police reported the arrest of the thieves. Photo:Facebook @apdhq Share

Who are the Chileans detained in the Hollywood neighborhood and what will happen to them?



The men have been identified as Patricio Lian, 20 years old; Carlos Antonio González-Ravest, 20; and, Joaquín Elías Muñoz, 19; while the identity of the 17-year-old minor has not been revealed, whose parents said they left him in the United States in the care of an unidentified friend. Each one will face different reprisals from the justice system.

Lian will be charged with robbery with violence and trespassing; González-Ravest was arrested for robbery and has outstanding arrest warrants for theft that he must face; while Joaquín Muñoz is considered suspected of conspiracy to commit robbery, He paid bail of US$50,000 and will be deported, according to authorities.

The minor was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services. waiting for the district attorney to make a decision on his presentation, however, he escaped. According to the institution, he was reported missing in Lakewood and his whereabouts are still unknown.

It has been identified that the thieves entered the United States with a tourist visain a practice known as “theft tourism,” which has spread in recent years and has led to questioning the privilege of Chilean citizens to be part of the United States Visa Waiver Program, better known as Visa Waiver.