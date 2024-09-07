Newsweek: Four killed in US single-engine plane crash

Four people died in the crash of a single-engine plane in the United States, according to reports Newsweek newspaper, citing a police statement.

The plane took off from Fort Dodge Airport in Iowa and was scheduled to land at Anderson Municipal Airport in Indiana. On its first approach, the aircraft climbed too high and crashed into a cornfield.

There were four passengers on board, none of whom survived, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Earlier in the state of Wyoming, USA, hunters accidentally found themselves near the site of a plane crash and rescued its pilot from the fire.