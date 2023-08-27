Several people have been killed in a shooting at a store in Jacksonville, Florida. This has been announced by the mayor of the city.

“Several deaths are to be deplored,” Donna Deegan said without citing a specific number. According to Fox News, four people were killed. Jacksonville police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to local media, the suspect allegedly shot at cars and then barricaded himself in a Dollar General store, where he also claimed victims. The police then deployed a SWAT team. Further details are currently unknown.

Jacksonville Councilman Ju’Coby Pittman, who described the incident as a tragedy, said she understood the suspect had been shot. Nothing is known about his motive.

Weapons

Weapons

The US has more individual guns than citizens, largely due to the ease with which Americans have access to them. One in three adults owns at least one gun and almost one in two adults lives in a household where at least one is present. The consequence of this is the very high death rate from firearms in the US.



