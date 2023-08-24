Buenos Aires, Argentina – A series of assaults on supermarkets and stores in Argentina, allegedly organized by groups from popular neighborhoods, left a balance of almost two hundred detainees and fuels the political debate in the midst of an inflationary stampede 60 days before the general elections in October.

1) What happened?

The events occurred between last Friday and this Wednesday, August 23. Groups allegedly self-convened through social networks forced their way into supermarkets and other businesses. They robbed and caused destruction in the provinces of Buenos Aires (the most populated, almost 40% of the country’s total), Mendoza (west), Córdoba (center), Neuquén (southwest), Río Negro (south). A store in the capital was also the target of an attack, repelled by neighbors.

Official reports in press conferences confirmed 150 looting attempts and 94 detainees in peripheral neighborhoods of the capital (Buenaerense province). In Mendoza there were 66 detainees, who “are criminals who act in an organized manner, with the participation of minors,” according to the statement of the government. The prosecutor of Córdoba (center), Ernesto de Aragón, said that “there were 23 people arrested for different attacks on businesses.” More than a dozen arrests were also made in Neuquén and Río Negro (south).

Police officers stand guard at a supermarket in Bariloche after an attempt was made to loot it, in Argentina’s Río Negro province on August 23, 2023. © Tomas CUESTA / AFP

2) To whom were the attacks attributed?

Raúl Castells, a former leader of the piquetero social movements and presidential candidate, told the ‘TV Crónica’ channel: “They are going out to look for food and if they do not find food, we, who are the ones who are calling for this (looting), are saying that without stealing money or breaking anything they take what they can to exchange it for food”.

The AFP Verification Service detected the circulation of videos of looting from other times on social networks. The events, although isolated, brought back the memory of violent looting perpetrated during the Social Democratic governments of Presidents Raúl Alfonsín, in 1989, and Fernando de la Rúa, in 2001. But the actual looting and robbery attempts were confirmed by the police and the media. Communication.

According to the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof (government party) “neighbors and neighbors did not participate en masse in this,” and stressed: “On the contrary, many residents tried to prevent the violent from carrying out these actions.”

3) What was the reaction of the Government and the opposition?

The Peronist president Alberto Fernández, who is not running for re-election, considered the looting “organized events”, asked “to take care of democratic coexistence” and promised to deal with “the problems of Argentines and their income”, but demanded that they “please preserve social peace.”

His spokeswoman, Gabriela Cerruti, told the press that the opposition candidates Javier Milei (extreme right) and Patricia Bullrich (right) “construct their public discourse based on the longing they have for democracy to crack and destabilize.”

Bullrich, second most voted (27%), told radio Rivadavia: “We need order and restore authority.”

But Security Minister Aníbal Fernández said that “what happened cannot be attributed to so-and-so or so-and-so.”

4) In what context did the assaults take place?

Inflation is one of the highest in the world, with more than 100% year-on-year and poverty of 40%. A 21% devaluation 10 days ago was agreed with the International Monetary Fund to unlock credit disbursements of 44,000 million dollars, said the Minister of Economy and pro-government presidential candidate Sergio Massa. It was followed by a barrage of price remarks of 30% and the stupefaction of the population. Consultants expect a double-digit cost of living increase for August and September.