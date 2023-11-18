Home page politics

The starting signal for Sahra Wagenknecht’s new party will soon be given. Your voters could come from one party in particular.

Berlin – Sahra Wagenknecht likes to reminisce about the past. Even if she looks into the future. This becomes clear in the interview with the newspapers of the Funke media group (behind a pay barrier), in which the 54-year-old explains how she supports her newly emerging party after splitting from the left wants to position.

Wagenknecht on new party: “Convince voters who voted for AfD in protest”

She could have imagined a union under the leadership of Norbert Blüm as a coalition partner. When it comes to foreign policy, she even looks back a few decades to discover a role model. The front woman of the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht, on the other hand, has little to do with the current political leaders. But one after anonther.

The Thuringian-born woman makes it clear in this sentence who she primarily wants to woo: “I hope that we can convince many voters who voted for the AfD in protest that our answers and concepts are more serious.” She draws a clear line between right-wing populists who have been on the rise for months – despite overtures from their party leader Tino Chrupalla: “On economic and social issues, the AfD represents fairly market-radical positions.”

However, Wagenknecht does not want to accept every AfD supporter: “With regard to the members, we will look very closely at who comes to us. Right-wing extremists will definitely not have access.”

New Wagenknecht party: Dual leadership planned with Mohamed Ali and a person not yet named

The still unnamed party, which wants to have its first big test in the European elections in 2024, will be led by a dual leadership, explains Wagenknecht. This probably forms the previous one Left-Faction leader Amira Mohamed Ali with a person who has not yet been named. Wagenknecht himself doesn’t want to be that.

The content is about “four key points”. This includes “a sensible economic and energy policy that keeps our industry in the country.” “Social justice” is also central. When it comes to foreign policy, she would like to see “Willy Brandt’s détente policy”.

The fourth aspect is likely to make the hearts of many AfD voters beat faster. Because Wagenknecht plans to “defend individual freedom and reject this new left-green authoritarianism, which wants to tell people how to think, talk, heat, which car to drive or what to eat.” Her “analyses of woke identity politics” were also recently praised former Green Party member Boris Palmer.

Sahra Wagenknecht Born: July 16, 1969 in Jena Education: 1988 Abitur in Berlin, 1990 to 1996 studied philosophy and modern German literature in Jena, Berlin and Groningen, 2012 doctorate in economics Political career: 1989 joined the SED, later in PDS, Left Party PDS, Die Linke, since 2009 in the Bundestag, non-party since October 23, 2023 Private: married to Oskar Lafontaine since December 22, 2014

Wagenknecht on coalition partners: Currently only the SPD and the Left are possible

Unsurprisingly, Wagenknecht is ruling out a coalition “with Ms. Baerbock and Mr. Habeck from the Greens.” The same applies to them AfD – “because of their right-wing extremist wing”. And apparently also for the Union: “Mr. Merz Unfortunately, it does not represent a strong middle class, but represents today’s black rock capitalism.” However, there were other times in the former Chancellor’s party. Just the past.

Wagenknecht is more open towards the party that currently has Olaf Scholz as head of government: “It is conceivable that at some point the SPD will remember what it once stood for, then there would be great similarities.” With her former party, Since there has been repeated criticism of her departure, she sees similarities on the issues of minimum wage and pensions, but: “We will not support an asylum policy that increases the numbers even further, and we will not support radical climate activism either.”

It is also certain that “at some point” the new party will no longer bear the name Wagenknecht. Because the months of effort shouldn’t turn into a never-ending one-woman show.

Wagenknecht on being close to Russia: “I’m not starting a pro-Putin party”

Vladimir Putin in Russia has been demonstrating for decades how a one-man show can be kept alive. Wagenknecht firmly responds to the accusation that he is close to the Kremlin boss and is now basically selling Moscow’s interests as his own policy: “Of course I am not founding a pro-Putin party.”

Also with regard to the one before Ukraine war She is concerned about the past with important economic partners: “I admire Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky, I have no sympathy for Russian oligarch capitalism.” However, Wagenknecht believes “economic and security policy cooperation with Russia” is necessary.

She is convinced: “As a country with few raw materials, we benefit from this. And Russia is a nuclear power, there is only security in Europe if conflicts with Russia are resolved diplomatically.” But that also seems to be a thing of the past. (mg)