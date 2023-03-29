Are four policemen linked to the process by authority abuse in Jalisco for “lift” to one victim who was in his own house.

The policemen of the Tlajomulco police station were arrested and linked to process for him crime of abuse of authority committed in the Tejeda Valley neighborhood.

According to a statement from the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FE), the Special Prosecutor’s Office in Missing people (FEPD) conducted the investigations.

“The event in which they are related was recorded on February 8 of this year, when the uniformed officers arrived aboard two official units and a white pick-up truck,” FE reported.

Public officials arrived in said units and they forcibly removed a person from his home.

“They forcibly removed the victim whom they took away in the van white, committing the crime of abuse of authority.”

Police officers Julio Gabriel M., Salvador G., César Abraham R. and Israel P. began their process after the Control Judge considered the investigations sufficient.

The four elements will remain in preventive prison unofficial for one year caution.