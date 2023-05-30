With the third day of Roland Garros, the first round of the men’s and women’s draw closes. Translated: several big names on the pitch and many Italians, who will try to join the already large group of our tennis players who made it through their debut in Paris. There will be four men and women representing our tennis on French soil: Lucia Bronzetti, Andrea Vavassori, Giulio Zeppieri and Jasmine Paolini. And also on day 3 we take Philippe Chatrier: Bronzetti will inaugurate the day on the most important field of Roland Garros by challenging Ons Jabeur – seeded number 7 – at 12.

THE PROGRAM

The program on the Chatrier will continue with two of the most awaited protagonists: Daniil Medvedev (in the field against the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild) and Iga Swiatek, who will face the Spanish Cristina Bucsa. While in the evening session, not before 7 pm, there will be a challenge between home idol Gael Monfils and Argentinian Sebastian Baez. Returning to the Italians, the first to take the field will be Andrea Vavassori, who will start his match on court 8 an hour before Bronzetti, at 11: the tennis player from Turin will face Miomir Kecmanovic, seeded number 31. Zeppieri will instead play on Court 11 in the second match against the actor Alexander Bublik, while Paolini will be engaged in the third match on court 13 with Sorana Cirstea. And there are also interesting matches against Suzanne Lenglen (Ruud-Ymer, Gauff-Masarova, Rybakina-Fruhvirtova, Gasquet-Rinderknech) and Simonne Mathieu (Kalinina-Parry, Zverev-Harris, Rune-Eubanks, Azarenka-Andreescu). All matches not to be missed, on Eurosport and Discovery+.