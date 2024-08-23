«Four Italian soldiers, employed in the operation First Parthianon board a Vtlm Lince, remained involved in a road accident for reasons still being investigated». This was announced in a press release from the Defense General Staff. Three were treated and discharged with a ten-day prognosis, the fourth is suspected of having a fracture and radiological tests have been decided. The accident occurred on the road connecting Erbil, home of the Italian contingent, to Dohuk while the four soldiers were returning from a service activity in the city of Alqosh.

«The Italian soldiers were promptly rescued by their comrades present on site. Three of the soldiers were treated at the U.S. Role Medical Care Level 2 in Erbil and discharged with a ten-day prognosis, while the fourth soldier was transferred to Role 3 in Baghdad to undergo an X-ray examination for a suspected fracture. The judicial police investigation is currently underway to determine the reasons for the accident. All operational activities are carried out under the coordination and according to the directives issued by the Joint Operations Command (Covi) of the Defence». The Prima Parthica mission «has the task of providing advice and training to the Peshmerga and Zeravani Forces, with the aim of making them autonomous in order to maintain pressure on Daesh and prevent it from reorganizing».