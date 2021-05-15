Four Israeli rockets hit an 11-story building in Gaza, and the skyscraper was destroyed. It housed the offices of major world media outlets, apartments and commercial companies, writes TASS with reference to the Al-Arabiya TV channel.

“Al-Jala” became the fourth high-rise destroyed as a result of shelling of the coastal enclave. There was a representative office of a Qatari TV station, as well as the Associated Press and other media.

Earlier, the destruction of a 16-story skyscraper in Gaza by an Israeli missile strike hit the video. Only one section survived, but after the second bombardment that followed 15 minutes later, it also collapsed. The attack killed at least three Palestinians. Where exactly the victims could have been is still unknown.

Palestinian groups launched massive shelling of Israel on 12 May. In total, over a thousand missiles were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched Operation Wall Guard.