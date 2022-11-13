Years ago the big international media opted to implement a paywall on their websites, as a digital business model. In some cases, like that of New York Times, the decision was made more than a decade ago. EL PAÍS, which adopted it in May 2020, has recently passed the figure of 250,000 subscribers, of which 214,000 are digital exclusives. In all cases, those titles that have managed to be leaders in their respective markets coincide in highlighting the importance of differential content with added value and of investing in newsrooms.

‘The New York Times’, much more than news

With the acquisition at the beginning of the year of the trendy internet game, Wordle, the daily New York Times It sent a clear message to the market: the strategic importance of hobbies for its successful business model. Entertainment, in short, as a complementary offer to the pure and simple information of which the New York newspaper is emblematic.

The data confirms the good path in its business model. Yes in the Annus horribilis of the pandemic, the NYT garnered one million more digital subscribers, this year, the year of economic uncertainty and unleashed inflation, is also advancing: it added 180,000 digital subscribers in the second quarter ―70% more than in the same period of 2021 ―, up to a total of 9.17 million. The goal is to reach 15 million by the end of 2025 (five million more than the forecast established a year ago). Advertising on the web suffered slightly in that quarter, reflecting the turmoil in the economy.

Headquarters of ‘The New York Times’, on October 27. Jakub Porzycki (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In addition to hobbies, the vein of cooking recipes ―both products with a subscription fee that is not included in the basic package and with more than a million subscribers― and the purchase of the sports website The Athletic have catapulted the dimension of the community of subscribers of the NYT.

The header is one of the mirrors in which the industry media look at themselves, both for the business model and for the quality of its information. The clear commitment, furthermore, to new forms of information (multimedia, podcast, data) has strengthened the digital journey of the newspaper. The foundations of its digital transformation were laid in an internal report from 2014, which marked the way for the future of the newspaper. That report was led by AG Sulzberger, now the newspaper’s editor, and warned that the newspaper was losing the digital battle.

Most of the subscribers are from the digital edition. The print edition, which still enjoys a lot of prestige, convinces 761,000 unique subscribers, 7% less than in the second quarter of last year. Since introducing the paywall in 2011, the newspaper has been focused “on becoming the first subscription option for all English-speakers looking to understand and interact with the world. Games are a key part of this strategy, ”the header recalled in a statement when it bought Wordle.

The purchase, for “seven figures” – that is, at least one million dollars – of the game, contributed to expanding the offer of hobbies with a potential audience of at least two million people, the users it had when the operation was closed . So, they ensured that Wordle would remain free. They don’t need to charge to make it profitable as it brings huge traffic and data from hundreds of thousands of users which also translates into money. The diversification of the digital entertainment offer also goes through broadening the composition of the creator base: there are more and more women, members of the LGTBIQ collective or ethnic minorities to give diversity to their hobbies. By Maria Antonia Sanchez-Vallejo.

‘Financial Times’, a newspaper that is no longer just a British

In April 2006, the then director of the Financial TimesLionel Barber, wanted to sign the prestigious finance reporter, Paul Murphy, from the competition newspaper, Guardianwho accumulated in his history dozens of lunches and breakfasts with the protagonists of the city Londoner, and always got good scoops. He offered her a column in the salmon pages of a publication as revered as it was old-fashioned, whose digital subscribers then numbered less than 80,000, while he sold more than 400,000 paper copies. But Murphy wasn’t interested in the column, he was only interested in digital journalism. The economic journalist was not only responsible for the successful blog FT Alphavillebut he wrote a key document for Barber to understand what was the necessary editorial strategy in the Internet age.

“It stimulated a key shift in my thinking,” says Barber in his memoir. “Before, the journalists of the FT they delivered the tablets of the law, like Moses, to a receptive audience. But faster and faster, the news business was becoming democratized. Readers could reply. Our work as custodians and publishers would continue to be essential. But in the future, we should use technology to engage readers like never before, thereby driving subscriptions up.”

In March 2022, the FT reached one million digital subscribers, to which must be added the more than 200,000 subscribers to the printed version. It is no longer a British newspaper, it is an English-language product with a global audience: more than half of its subscribers live outside the UK and Americans account for 20%.

It was a process of trial and error, in which, in addition to betting on the quality of its information, the newspaper began to understand that the relationship with its readers – and the information it began to have about their reading habits – significantly changed the game rules.

“We started to analyze the data that we had access to. As we built models —to improve subscriptions or to retain them—, there was one factor that was much more relevant than the rest, consistently: consumption. Once we discovered the relationship between that level of consumption and consumer value added, we had a forecaster of subscription renewals. It was a wonderful finding also for the newsroom: the consumption of journalism directly influenced business success”, Tom Betts, the data director of the newspaper, told the newspaper itself. FT.

Those responsible used the new flow of data to understand a new relationship that began to involve more sender and receiver. It was not enough to analyze the number of visits. When was the last time the reader had visited the page? How often did you access? How much volume of information did you consume? Without sacrificing good journalism -which continues to be the basis-, those responsible for FT they began to understand the needs and wants of customers, and were able to align the newspaper’s teams—writing, data, sales—on common goals. New products ―video, podcastin-depth articles― and personalized offers to gain user loyalty.

And a key discovery: “quality reading”. A tool that indicates the reading time of each article, and that points directly to the users who, with more probability, will become unconditional of the FT. The answer that explains why, contrary to widespread belief, it is not the most read news that necessarily generates the most customers, but rather those that directly appeal to the seriousness and rigor that users expect from the media in which they have placed your trust. By Rafael de Miguel.

‘Le Monde’, less is more

Founded in 1944, at the end of World War II, Le Monde is the reference newspaper in France, with an editorial position that could be described as progressive, a very loyal reader and one particularity: it is still an afternoon newspaper. The paper edition arrives at newsstands ―and subscribers’ mobile phones― at 1:00 p.m. The product is also atypical and could be one of the keys to its success: a limited number of articles (which has been reduced), including abundant information of its own, and an emphasis on analysis and reporting. One of the hallmarks of Le Monde on the web are their direct, and the application the morning that highlights the main news and articles to readers first thing in the morning.

‘Le Monde’ mobile application. Gem Garcia

Le Monde It currently has more than 465,000 exclusively digital subscribers and months ago it announced that it had reached 500,000, including the print edition. It took almost 12 years to reach this figure, since the digital subscription system was launched. The management has set itself the goal of reaching one million subscribers in 2025, as published by the newspaper in an article at the end of 2021.

As with other international media, digital subscriptions skyrocketed in 2020, during the pandemic lockdowns. In 2019, shortly before breaking the 200,000 barrier, its then editor-in-chief, Luc Bronner, detailed this strategy in a message on the social network Twitter. He explained that, in the previous two years, the number of articles published by the masthead had been reduced by 25%. At the same time, the number of journalists had increased to about 500 (in 2010 it was about 350). And making fewer reports had allowed them to spend more time preparing them. Bronner concluded: “Result? The web audience has progressed and also the printed and web diffusion of the newspaper”. By Marc Bassets.

‘Clarín’, a success in Spanish

In May, Ricardo Roa, general editor of the Argentine newspaper Clarion, announced that, for the first time since the newspaper was founded, the economic contribution of readers exceeded that of advertising. At that time, the newspaper had half a million subscribers. “The collection for paywall was higher than the warnings [anuncios], which forces a greater concern for the quality of the content. People are inundated with news and demand original materials, with their own exclusive approaches”, said Roa. General profile, Clarion It was born as a newspaper aimed at the incipient urban middle class in the middle of the last century and currently has more than 550,000 digital subscribers, according to data provided by Javier Kraviez, director of Digital Business at Grupo Clarín. The newspaper implemented the payment wall in 2017.

Clarion It was the Argentine header that has allocated the most resources to cover the war in Ukraine, with four teams on the ground. The Argentine media hardly pay attention to news from abroad – the only exception is the centenary The nationmain rival of Clarion― partly because of a local fan base and partly because of a chronic lack of resources in dollars. In addition to looking abroad, it has added sections in recent times, in which it stands out Clarin Specials, dedicated to in-depth journalism and investigation. To this commitment to own content that Roa defended, the commercial leg has been added: in a context of high inflation, Kraviez highlights the success of the 365 card, an initiative that grants subscribers discounts on purchases and shows. Also corporate subscription agreements, “which produce significant jumps in numbers.”

With a model that activates news blocking depending on the consumption habits of each reader, Clarín accelerated its number of subscribers starting in July 2021, when the figure jumped from 350,000 to the current record. 25% are contracts that come from abroad. By Federico Rivas-Molina.