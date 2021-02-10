The accident occurred on the T-423 road, which connects the urban area of ​​the municipality with the industrial estate Ambulances at Morales Meseguer hospital, in a file photo. / Javier Carrión / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 08:54



Four people had to be treated and taken to hospital after being injured in the collision between two vehicles on the T-423 road, which links the urban area of ​​Fortuna with the industrial estate. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received the call from the Local Police at 7.17 am.

Three ambulances were mobilized to the site with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit, one from the Primary Care Emergency Service and a non-assistance ambulance). After being stabilized, three of the victims were transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital and the other to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, both in Murcia.