Four people between 37 and 49 years of age were injured in the early hours of this Saturday when two vehicles collided in the Cartagena district of Santa Ana. The events occurred shortly after 1 in the morning on the Salvamento Marítimo highway in the aforementioned town. .

After the accident, several people were trapped inside the cars. The Local Police, the Civil Guard, the Fire Fighting and Rescue firefighters of the Cartagena City Council and two assistance ambulances and one transfer ambulance traveled to the scene of the events. The paramedics transferred two women and two men to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena with multiple injuries.

