Emergency services treated five people,

four of which were injured of various considerations (although, apparently, none serious) when two passenger cars collided in the

Sale of the olive tree, in Cieza.

The 1-1-2 received a call reporting the accident at 12:43 p.m. Civil Guard patrols and ambulances with health workers from ñla Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061, as well as firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), were mobilized to the site.

After being rescued from inside the vehicles, the health workers treated and transferred a 46-year-old woman, her children, to the hospital.

-a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl- and a 40-year-old male. Another adult male did not require health care.