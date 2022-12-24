This is how one of the vehicles involved in the road accident has remained. / 112

Four people were injured, two of them seriously, when four vehicles collided this Saturday on the A-30 highway at the height of exit 180 towards Escombreras, La Unión and La Manga, in the municipality of Cartagena.

The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls from 9:23 a.m. reporting the incident.

Two firefighting units from the Cartagena City Council Fire Fighting, Rescue and Civil Protection Service, Civil Guard patrols, a non-assistance unit and two Mobile Emergency Units (UME) with personnel from the Emergency Management Department went to the scene. and Sanitary Emergencies 061.

The injured are two men aged 29 and 36 and two women aged 23 and 60. After being stabilized, they were transferred to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital, without revealing their current condition.