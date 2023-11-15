Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 5:30 p.m.



| Updated 9:41 p.m.

A new accident adds to the already long list of mishaps on the dangerous N-332 passing through Torrevieja. In September, a person died after a head-on collision with another vehicle that fled, this last month another three people were injured in a multiple collision and, this Wednesday, another four people between 32 and 60 years old were injured in the impact between two cars and a motorcycle. Two of the victims, municipal sources confirm, would be in serious condition. They all have multiple contusions.

The accident took place around 2:45 p.m. The health services have traveled to the scene, transferring several injured people to the Torrevieja hospital in a SAMU unit and two other Basic Life Support units. Two Provincial Consortium trucks have been deployed in the area, which, after verifying that no one was trapped in the vehicles, have had to act to put out the flames that have broken out in one of them. The fire was quickly extinguished, although it raised a large column of black smoke.

The crash would have occurred when a car entered the lane from the intersection of the N-332 with the CV-905, at the height of the Nations Park and very close to the shopping center area. The other car involved, for its part, has been left after the impact collapsed next to the concrete line that, in this specific section, separates both directions of traffic.

A frequent source of traffic jams, it is worth remembering that this road has been pending a split for years. This same Wednesday, the City Council announced that the central government has informed it of the launch of public consultation and the beginning of environmental impact studies for the expansion to two lanes in each direction for four kilometers between the incorporation next to which this has taken place. accident and the university hospital.

The road has been closed for more than an hour and has generated significant delays. Civil Guard patrols have been regulating traffic at the scene. The Firefighters, for their part, have begun to clean the road of the remains of the accident while the tow truck went to remove the damaged vehicles.