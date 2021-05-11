All those affected were treated by the health workers and transferred to the hospital Two agents of the Santomera Local Police, at the scene of the accident. / PL Santomera

Four people were injured when they suffered a traffic accident on the RM-414, which connects Santomera with Abanilla, near the Santomeran district of La Matanza. Emergency health services have had to attend and Those affected were taken to the hospital, one of whom had very serious injuries.

112 received a call at 03:06 p.m. alerted to the accident between two vehicles that collided head-on. Patrols from the Santomera Local Police, Civil Guard and ambulances with health personnel from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the site.

The health workers treated a 46-year-old man, who was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia for admission to the Intensive Care Unit. The other three wounded, apparently minor (64-year-old woman, 42-year-old man and 38-year-old man), were transferred to the Morales Meseguer and Reina Sofía hospitals.