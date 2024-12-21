The collision between two drug boats ten miles from Chiclana (Cádiz) on the night of this past Friday has caused four injuriesone of them in critical condition and another very serious.

According to sources from Emergencies 112 Andalucía, they received notice at around 9:15 p.m. of a collision between boats in front of the Sancti Petri bay.

This coordinating center mobilized health services, Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue, There were then four injured, one of them especially more serious.

As stated in the Cadiz Newspaperwere involved in the event three boats. According to this medium, two of these boats were hoisted when a third passed over them and fled.

The Civil Guard detained seven of those involved once they reached land, while an eighth was able to flee from the agents on the run.

La Benemérita, according to Cadiz Newspaperinvestigate if it is a reckoning between drug gangs or was it just an accident.