Four people, including a nine-month-old baby, were injured in a multiple accident that occurred on the A-30 as it passed through Murcia. Several calls alerted, around 6:00 p.m. this Friday, the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia that there were at least five vehicles involved in a road accident that occurred in front of the exit towards El Puntal in the direction of Cartagena.

Several Civil Guard patrols and ambulances with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 went to the scene.

The health workers treated a 9-month-old girl, who was referred to a medical center for observation; a 31-year-old man, who was treated ‘in situ’; a 28-year-old woman with neck pain, and a 31-year-old man with multiple contusions. These last two were transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital.