Fox25: Four injured in shooting at Oklahoma high school game

During a high school football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma, USA, four people are injured due to shooting by an unknown person, the police are looking for a suspect. About it reported Fox25.

On the evening of August 25, shots rang out at a school American football game. As a result, four people were injured, one of the wounded was a school student. Another victim turned to doctors with a broken leg.

The police are looking for a suspect. It is alleged that he was black in a gray hoodie and fled in a car.

