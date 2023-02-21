Four people were injured this Saturday in a traffic accident in Totana. Two vehicles were involved in the incident. The 112 of the Region of Murcia received a notice around 7:00 p.m. reporting what had happened at an intersection with Alcón Molina street and Virgen de Begona street, in said municipality.

The injured are three men aged 42, 25 and 24 and a 19-year-old girl, who suffered polycontusions and had to be attended ‘in situ’ by the emergency services. A patrol of the Totana Local Police and two ambulances traveled to the place.