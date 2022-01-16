Four people were injured this Sunday in a traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of Juan de Borbón avenue with Juan Carlos I in Murcia. Two vehicles with three occupants in each of them are involved in the event, according to the 112 emergency service of the Region of Murcia.

In one of the vehicles, one of the occupants had to be rescued after being trapped inside the car. The health workers treated the injured on site, who were later transferred to the Morales Meseguer General University Hospital in Murcia. These are four people aged between 22 and 63 years.

Local Police Patrols from the City of Murcia attended the scene of the accident. A Mobile Emergency Unit and two medicalized ambulances, all staffed by health personnel from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061. Road Maintenance Personnel. Firefighters of the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council.