Four people were injured this Thursday night in a traffic accident in which two vehicles were involved. The event took place on the A-30 towards Albacete, at the exit for Espinardo, Murcia.

At 7:46 p.m., the Murcia Region Emergency and Coordination Center 112 received calls informing them of the accident. A non-assistance ambulance (ANA) and an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) went to the scene.

The emergency services treated and transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca General University Hospital four people who were injured with trauma to the head, face, neck and low back pain.