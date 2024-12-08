Four people have been minor injuries after the fire that occurred this Saturday afternoon in a hotel in the center of Barcelonalocated in the Eixample district.

As explained by municipal sources, two of the injured were transferred to the Sagrat Cor hospital. In addition, the Barcelona Firefighters six other people were evacuated from the hotel and the rest left the establishment on their own.

The fire apparently started in a sauna on the eighth floor of the building, located at 255 Còrsega Street, near the corner with Granados. At the moment, the causes of the incident are being investigated.

After the alert, they activated nine equipment to put out the fire and two firefighter ambulances, as well as five land units of the Emergency Medical System (SEM).