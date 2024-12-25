Four people have been injured after the fire of a third floor in El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona) is Christmas Eve. The Generalitat Firefighters were notified after 10:00 p.m. due to the flames affecting a two-block building on Verge de Montserrat Avenue. Eight emergency crews were sent to the scene, as well as several ambulances.

After 40 minutes, the firefighters managed to put out the flames, which had the capacity to spread through both the light well and the façade. For this reason, I order the confinement of the upper floors of the property. He Medical Emergency System (SEM) attended to around twenty affected residents. Two of them have been transferred to Bellvitge Hospital in less serious condition, and two others to Moisçes Broggi, in mild condition. The rest were discharged ‘in situ’.

After ventilating the building, the neighbors were able to return to their homes.

This was not the only fire in Catalonia last night, when the Generalitat Firefighters also put out the flames in a house in Gavet de la Conca (Lérida), although without regretting injuries. They received the notice around 8:00 p.m., for the incident that affected a single-family house on Església Sant Pere street. Six crews went there, and they saw smoke coming out through a window blind.









The fire had started in the dining room on the first floor, and affected a sofa, a table and some curtains. Once the property was turned off and ventilated, Emergency personnel verified that the house did not suffer structural damage.

During this Christmas Eve, they have also been activated by another fire in an apartment in Sant Quirze del Vallès (Barcelona), which affected the electrical installation that was behind a plasterboard wall of the house. When the firefighters arrived, residents had already managed to put out the flames with a blanket.

Despite this, they carried out the renovation of the wall and its subsequent insulation to rule out possible hot spots with the thermal camera. As well as the later space ventilation. As a result of the event, a woman had to be treated by the Emergency Services, and later transferred to Mutua Terrassa in less serious condition.

Also during the last few hours, firefighters have put out four fires in chimneys of homes in Linyola, Sant Julià de Vilatorta, Salt and Cellera de Ter. In the case of Salt, an ambulance has taken two men to the Santa Caterina Hospital in less serious condition.