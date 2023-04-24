four people injured was the balance of a fireworks explosion registered in a housing of the municipality of Corregidora in Queretaro; They were venerating a religious image when the accident occurred.

The events were recorded after midnight this Sunday, in a house in the Las Flores neighborhood, where, transcended, the people stocked fireworks.

According to Civil Protection of the Corregidora municipality, Querétaro, they received a report to the 911 Emergency System about an explosion at a home.

Therefore, they moved to the Las Flores neighborhood, where they found that the accident occurred due to fireworks, in addition to the fact that there had been four people injured.

The injured were transferred to a hospital center to receive specialized care: until now the state of their health is unknown.

According to local media, witnesses added that at the home clandestinely stored fireworks and when manipulating it without precaution the explosion occurred.

This accident, they pointed out, occurred while they were holding a religious celebration in the area.